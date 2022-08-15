Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Cystic fibrosis community excited and hopeful for Trikafta funding

5 minutes to read
OJ Daniels, a 19-year-old living with cystic fibrosis, gets a one-month supply of Trikafta anonymously gifted to him.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

News that public funding for the cystic fibrosis "miracle" drug Trikafta could be one step closer has been met with hope and excitement.

One Whakatāne cystic fibrosis sufferer says it would be a "totally different

