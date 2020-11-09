Letters to the editor: Te Ngae Rd will continue to be a disaster

Traffic build up on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / File

Te Ngae Rd has featured in the Rotorua Daily Post. I notice that you feature the severe congestion, delays and other problems.

I am sure of the fact that if the eastern bypass road had not been killed off a couple of years ago, when all the planning had already been completed, this new road would have been well on its way towards completion.

Thus the problems in Te Ngae Rd would not be so severe, as little work would have been required on it now and forever.

The new road would have taken a large portion of the traffic away from the residential area and all through traffic would have had a clear run as far as the airport. This new road would have been near completion by now and motorists could see the light at the end of the tunnel (metaphorically).

I believe that Te Ngae Rd will continue to be a disaster happening.

John Smale

Fairy Springs

I have experienced the extreme congestion on Te Ngae Rd and also read the article in the Daily Post.

According to the article the slip road from Te Ngae Rd to Sala St will take a month to construct. This rate of progress is, in my view, appalling.

Te Ngae Rd is such a main route into and out of Rotorua so the construction of the whole project should be done much quicker. Working 24 hours per day, seven days a week until completed is appropriate.

Should there not be enough resources (people or machinery) to do that, get the resources from other projects (for example - the Lakefront, Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre) and just work on one project at a time.

Once one is finished, and not before, then move onto the next.

Brian Pickering

Owhata

