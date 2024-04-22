Some of the rubbish piled up in Fordlands after Kāinga Ora tried a community clean up. Photos / Andrew Warner

Theft of Harawene an insult to the community

Our family and connections were shocked that some creeps stole the Harawene dog statue.

This animal, as you know, was adored by the public.

It is insulting to the community that looked after Harawene and raised hard-earned money for the statue.

The thieves should work and earn money for their needs. Let’s hope they will have the fortitude to return the statue.

Alan Lord

Rotorua





Rubbish clean-up gone wrong reflection of NZ nanny-state

The recent Kāinga Ora clean-up in Wrigley Rd went woefully wrong when the street was invaded by dumpers who realised that a trip into the suburbs was easier than tossing the refuse over the side of Mountain Rd.

Besides, it’s better for the environment, just doing our bit.

This episode so well depicts the human condition, many people will naturally seek the easiest way out of a situation. This tendency is fostered by a welfare state that seeks to ensure that everyone will be cared for by a nanny state from cradle to grave.

We have taxpayers funding a dole system intended to be a temporary net for lives disrupted by fiscal downturn or illness, but now it is extended to include those who don’t appear to want to work.

Now we have a housing crisis, partly because we have to import workers to fill gaps that could readily be filled by those who’ve lolled about being paid to do nothing on this seemingly ever-growing Jobseeker Benefit.

Ah, but they’re unskilled you say. Well yes, but there are training courses available that could prepare some for these needed roles.

Work, arduous as it may be, can give a sense of satisfaction, purpose and a better mental attitude; alleviate some pressure on health services, housing and justice; and promote a better society.

My Bible tells me that if I don’t work, I shouldn’t expect to eat.

It makes one ponder, perhaps.

John Williams

Ngongotaha





Time to take family violence more seriously

Regarding family violence. I have lived in several different countries, and all suffer the same to different degrees but here in New Zealand, I feel we should know better.

We pride ourselves on many claims - we claim to be nuclear-free, we claim to be a clean environmentally concerned nation; we also claim to be concerned about the land, sea flora and fauna that is New Zealand. We offer help to other nations suffering hardship; we show deep concern over the hunger and problems facing some of our children.

Why then, are we not more concerned about the violence to our women?

Any man who raises his hand to a woman, or subjects her to any form of terror or fear, loses the right to call himself a man. Instead, he is scum.

Our very existence depends on women - our mothers, grandmothers, daughters and sisters are women, and we owe them right from the first breath we breathe.

To even think of anyone raising a hand to them nauseates me.

Yes, it should be a police matter, and the full weight of the law should descend on the heads of the individuals who believe it is okay to hit a woman.

There is no punishment too strong for these people. We must take it more seriously than we do.

Jim Adams

Rotorua





The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following: