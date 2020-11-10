Letters to the editor: Frustration over roadside growth

Getting roadside weeds sprayed is a frustrating process, says a reader. Photo / File

I am frustrated at the process to have the roadside overgrowth removed at the intersection of Hamurana Rd and Central Rd.

Having approached Rotorua Lakes Council, I was told as a state highway (SH36), it was up to the contractor to maintain the corner.

I managed to get a roadside meeting and was told work orders had to be placed, inspections done, traffic management plans approved, planning approval doing the job, and that the process could take up to a year.

Coming from Hamurana, the growth is so bad, that one cannot turn at the traffic island, as the visibility is too short, especially if towing, and you have to drive on to the chevron road markings to be able to see.

I've previously sprayed the inner corner myself, but shouldn't have to.

What happened to the team of roadside workers armed with saws and slashers to clear it?

It should only take a couple of hours.

Julian Hughes

Awahou

Time to ban the bangs

Once again, the Government and legal system allowed fireworks to rise up and annoy the populace and terrify the pets and farm animals.

What is the attraction of letting off explosive devices, at night, to the benefit of a few mindless cretins?

Guy Fawkes has nothing to do with New Zealand and Halloween never has been celebrated with explosives.

The only people who benefit are the manufacturers, which probably get much satisfaction from the knowledge that 99 per cent of the people get little sleep. It is time to ban them.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz