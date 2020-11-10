Letters to the editor: Frustration over roadside growth
Getting roadside weeds sprayed is a frustrating process, says a reader. Photo / File
Rotorua Daily Post
I am frustrated at the process to have the roadside overgrowth removed at the intersection of Hamurana Rd and Central Rd.
Having approached Rotorua Lakes Council, I was told as a state highway (SH36), itwas up to the contractor to maintain the corner.
I managed to get a roadside meeting and was told work orders had to be placed, inspections done, traffic management plans approved, planning approval doing the job, and that the process could take up to a year.
Coming from Hamurana, the growth is so bad, that one cannot turn at the traffic island, as the visibility is too short, especially if towing, and you have to drive on to the chevron road markings to be able to see.
I've previously sprayed the inner corner myself, but shouldn't have to.
What happened to the team of roadside workers armed with saws and slashers to clear it?