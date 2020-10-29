Letters to the editor: Water on the moon nothing to celebrate

Water on the moon is not in a usable form, says a reader. Photo / File

Wow, I hear the singing, the dancing in the streets, celebrations in the halls of power and the self-satisfied gloating in the scientific community as they chant, ''I told you so'' to the doubters.

NASA has found water on the moon.

This presents a tremendous leap forward in the exploration and the eventual populating of Mars because this planet, Earth, is stuffed.

We've wrecked it with our greed, the ever-present desire for more.

Mankind has found salvation in the form of commandeering our next planetary victim in the relentless search for Utopia.

Oh, I forgot to say, it's not water in a usable form, oh no, it's a molecule here, another a metre or so away and then, my gosh, there's one over there.

So what are we to make of this excitement?

A sober look at some facts might be useful here. The Bible tells us that God gave mankind authority over the earth and all that is in it (Genesis 1-3), but implies that He retains authority over the sun, the moon, the stars and all of the rest of creation.

Dare we go where even angels fear to tread? And if we do, how long will it take us to destroy that pristine landscape?

John Williams

Ngongotahā

New name

A new rebuild, a new name for our opera house when it reopens, after all, will the next generation even know who Sir Howard Morrison was?

I'm for the Rotorua Cultural and Performing Arts Centre. We've been a cultural desert for too long.

I await the day when our national orchestra comes here to perform for us.

Chris Taylor

Rotorua

