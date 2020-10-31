Letters to the editor: Increase in cafe patronage heartening

Cafe patronage in Rotorua is encouraging according to one reader. Photo / Getty Images

Unlike your correspondent Jim Adams, who visited the CBD this week for a two-hour period (Letters, October 29), I visit the CBD on a daily basis.

I am heartened to see the marked increase in patronage in the majority of cafes.

Although empty shops are to be expected as a result of the Covid-19 economic downturn, I was pleased to see large numbers of visitors and shoppers during Labour weekend, when I enjoyed the Blues Festival [in the CBD].

As summer approaches, we should be thankful for our liberties, in comparison to those of much of Australia and the rest of the world.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

Rename the theatre

I agree with Chris Taylor in renaming our theatre.

Rotorua ratepayers who have supported and used the theatre for decades were never told that the Civic Theatre was to be renamed Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre. No consultation, and too wordy a name.

Locals who grew up with Howard Morrison enjoyed his shows but were aware of the entertainer's personal issues, which his son's book alludes to.

The building was originally called the Regent, then the Civic Theatre. This space was an iconic art deco building with a lovely waterlily pond, fountain and arches in the foyer. I understand the arches are to be kept.

This era is embraced by Napier but forgotten by Rotorua, which is a shame.

Rotorua Performing Arts Centre sounds better to me.

Advertise the name of the town we're proud of.

Kay Macartney

Rotorua

