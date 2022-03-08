Tailgating is chronic in Rotorua, a reader claims. Photo / Getty Images

I've lived for most of my life in Wellington but moved to near Rotorua about a year ago.

I've become disgusted by the standard of driving that I've witnessed almost every day on the streets and roads around this city.

Tailgating, lane-changing without using indicators, speeding, impatience at intersections, driving without lights in poor light and even at night, and general arrogance are all on full display.

I notice that much of it is by drivers of large SUVs and double-cab utes, as if they believe that smaller vehicles have no right to be on the roads.

I find it hard to imagine that there's anywhere in Aotearoa where the standard of driving is actually worse.

Bob Gregory

Awahou

Rotorua teachers fear an "unreasonable" doubling of the fee for practising certificates could cause financial struggles and drive people out of the profession if it goes ahead.

Most professions require their members to hold an annual practising certificate and the fees here seem comparable across the board… Have I missed something here? Sorry teachers, welcome to the big wide world.

- Ness W

"Rotorua teachers fear an 'unreasonable' fee doubling could cause financial struggles and drive people out of the profession if it goes ahead." (472.21- 220.80)/156 = $1.61 extra per week. Are you kidding me? Start a company and see what government imposts like increased pay rates, an extra week's paid sick leave, that extra paid public holiday or increases in employer KiwiSaver contributions, et al, do to your profitability. $1.61 a week? Pfft.

- Geoff B

As a partner of a teacher, I've looked on aghast for years at the registration process. It seems to combine the maximum amount of faff and bureaucracy with a complete inability to get poor teachers out of the profession. What's going on?

- Greg M

One more huge fee is certainly a "nail in my coffin"; after taxes and commute paid I simply could not afford to live off the remaining $70 a day earnings in our sole parent household. Post resignation I am now on the dole - which leaves me $300 better off than ECE teaching did per week - while I search for jobs that unfortunately my hard-earned degree won't be necessary for, but will pay my student loan. If you're going to "up the fees" then up the wages along with it.

- Eva W

