Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Does Rotorua have NZ's worst drivers?

3 minutes to read
Tailgating is chronic in Rotorua, a reader claims. Photo / Getty Images

Tailgating is chronic in Rotorua, a reader claims. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

I've lived for most of my life in Wellington but moved to near Rotorua about a year ago.

I've become disgusted by the standard of driving that I've witnessed almost every day on the streets

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.