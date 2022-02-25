Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty schools alter teaching methods as staff shortages and Covid cases rise

5 minutes to read
Rotorua Boys' High School maths teacher Rachel Harvey has been teaching her classes online this past week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Boys' High School maths teacher Rachel Harvey has been teaching her classes online this past week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

With Covid-19 cases in schools rising, teachers in the Bay of Plenty fear the sector is on the verge of a teacher shortage.

Schools across the region have adapted teaching methods as students and staff

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.