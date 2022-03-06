Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua teachers fight proposed practising certificate fee hike

6 minutes to read
Tauranga teaching graduate Jake Angus has started a petition against the proposed changes. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua teachers fear an "unreasonable" fee doubling could cause financial struggles and drive people out of the profession if it goes ahead.

This comes as a petition against the Teaching Council's suggested changes to practising

