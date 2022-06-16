Michael Edwards, Shane Edwards' older brother, flew in from Australia to help with the search. Photo / Mead Norton BTG 16Jun22 - Michael Edwards, Shane Edwards' older brother, flew in from Australia to help with the search.

Police are following two potential sightings of missing Tokoroa man Shane Edwards.

42-year-old father Shane Edwards "vanished" from his Tokoroa home on May 14 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Detective Sergeant David Whitecliffe-Davies said the sightings were in Whakatāne and Rotorua but nothing was "firm".

"[In] Rotorua [he] was just seen on the street so we haven't really had anything to follow up on that one.

"The Whakatāne one was a guy in a van living over there. They know the street but the van's not there now but normally parks there during the day."

Whitecliffe-Davies said police were following up on leads "straight away" as they came in.

Shane's older brother, Dr Michael Edwards, said he had received "a lot of good support, acknowledgements and good faith" from family and members of the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Whitecliffe-Davies on 021 191 0875 or Police on 105 and reference Police file number 220518/6338.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on

0800 555 111 or through their website.