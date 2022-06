Scene of the crash involving a truck on State Highway 2 at Pikowai this morning. Photo / Mead Norton

One person has died in a crash on State Highway 2 at Pikowai.

The road is expected to be closed for some time as police carry out a serious crash investigation.

Police were called to the crash, involving a truck, about 7.15am. SH2 is closed between Otamarakau Valley Rd and Hauone Rd.

REMINDER:

This section of #SH2 is likely to remains closed for some time today as NZ Police conduct a serious crash investigation. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time for a long detour via SH30/33 (via Rotorua): https://t.co/V9fsHpH7R4 ^TP https://t.co/3STIo5dpFu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 14, 2022

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

St John said two people were also treated for minor injuries with one taken to Tauranga Hospital.