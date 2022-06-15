Police are seeking any information and sightings of 42-year-old Shane Edwards. Photo / Supplied

A month ago, 42-year-old father Shane Edwards "vanished" from his Tokoroa home "without a trace".

There have been no known sightings of the Māori performing artist since the afternoon of May 14 - no phone, bank or social media activity, no contact with friends or family, nothing to indicate where he might be.

Investigators have no leads.

His wallet and phone were missing, presumed taken with him, and the push bike he usually used to get around the South Waikato forestry town was left at home.

Police and Shane's brother, Dr Michael Edwards, described the case as a "complete mystery".

"Everyone has grave concerns," said Michael, who arrived from Australia on June 9 to help with the search for his younger brother.

He spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post in the hope that his story would encourage anyone with information that could help find Shane would come forward.

Speaking on behalf of their family, Michael said it was "very uncharacteristic of Shane to go missing like this".

"Obviously we have grave concerns. That's obviously tough for the family because we don't know what the whole background is or where he is ..."

He said Shane was reported missing to the police by his partner. He understood she and her sister were the last people to see him at his home.

Michael said Shane gave his partner no indication of he was going anywhere.

"They were in the house doing their usual daily duties - he was doing the dishes, she was bathing the kids. There was nothing about him going anywhere - nothing whatsoever.

"[They] had a cooked dinner. Then she left for a moment, she was dealing with the kids, and then she's come back out and he's gone missing. Vanished."

Michael said Shane's partner initially thought he might have gone for a walk or to see some friends.

But when she started contacting family, friends and associates, they said they had not seen him.

"Scared and fearful," she made a report to the police.

Dr Michael Edwards, Shane Edwards' older brother, flew from Australia to New Zealand to help with the search. Photo / Mead Norton

Michael said Shane was "rational" and "coherent" at the time he went missing and the family had no concerns about his state of mind.

Shane has four children and lived with the three youngest, who were also home when he was last seen.

"Unfortunately at this stage, we've had no information. There have been nil sightings of Shane and it's just a mystery.

"Over the weekend, we conducted extensive door knocks in the Tūrangi, Korohe, Taupō, Waitahanui, Rerewhakaaitu, Murupara and Rotorua areas, including homesteads and maraes, which are well-known areas for Shane."

He said Shane is a "social" person and a "really good father" to his children. He has a "great smile" and is "energetic, enthusiastic [and] bubbly."

He described Shane as lean with a slim build, between 1.80m and 1.85m tall. He has dark, short, spiky hair, brown eyes, olive to white-coloured skin and no piercings or tattoos.

Shane Edwards has connections in Rotorua, Tokoroa, Tūrangi, Taupō and Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Shane is of Māori ethnicity and has affiliations to Te Arawa, Tūwharetoa and Ngāi Tahu.

He attended Rotorua Boys' High School and had spent "extensive" time in Rotorua as a kapa haka performer. Pre-Covid, he also worked in forestry in Tokoroa and Rotorua.

Michael had been distributing missing person posters in the Tokoroa community and said the public support has been "amazing".

"We're just overwhelmed with all the public support we've had in the Tokoroa and extended wider community. We appreciate all the assists and nice gestures that have come through so far."

He encouraged anyone with information to come forward. Shane has connections in Rotorua, Tokoroa, Tūrangi, Taupō and Christchurch.

"He's a local true Bay of Plenty person."

Detective Sargeant David Whitecliffe-Davies said Shane was last seen between 4pm and 5.30pm at home.

Shane Edwards enjoys fishing, the outdoors and is an artist. Photo / Supplied

He was wearing a brown Swanndri jersey with a tinge of green, light blue jeans, black Converse Chuck Taylor shoes and a black beanie.

"Since then he has left without a trace and without any action on his phone or bank account. None of his family nor friends have heard from him and it's a complete mystery where he may be."

He has also not been active on social media.

Whitecliffe-Davies said Shane could have walked off "on his own accord", gone and done something to himself or something "sinister" could have happened.

"We just haven't been able to rule out any of them.

"Normally we get some whispers or ... a sighting. We even get false sightings a lot of the time, but we just haven't got anything.

"At this stage, we're at a bit of a loss."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Whitecliffe-Davies on 021 191 0875 or Police on 105 and reference Police file number 220518/6338.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on

0800 555 111 or through their website.