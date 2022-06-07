Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Great Minds: Pandemic migrants face increased stress, visa extensions and isolation

6 minutes to read
Covid-19 has compounded the stresses and mental health difficulties faced by migrants coming to New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Covid-19 has compounded the stresses and mental health difficulties faced by migrants coming to New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Constant stress around visa applications, isolation from their families and uncertainty around work situations are all concerns affecting the mental health of migrants, experts say.

Now many of these difficulties are being compounded by the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.