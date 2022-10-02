Large slip blocks Hamurana Rd, SH33 reopens

Large slip blocking Hamurana Rd. Photo / Supplied

Large slips have caused delays in the region, with more rain forecast today.

A large slip is blocking Hamurana Rd, with road closures in place between Unsworth Rd and State Highway 33.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or take an alternative route.

The region can expect showers today, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

SH33 from Paengaroa to Okere Falls has reopened this morning after several slips and fallen debris closed the road on Sunday.

UPDATE 8:15PM

The road will remain CLOSED overnight between Paengaroa and Tikitere, due to multiple weather events. Please avoid the area and consider delaying your journey. For overnight updates check our interactive travel map here: https://t.co/ovoYMnWCdh ^AP https://t.co/BHwA36L1h4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 2, 2022

State Highway 2 was now open under stop/go traffic management at the Kaikokopu Bridge at Pukehina. Delays are expected. It was previously closed because of a 100-metre stretch of flooding.

"We anticipate the flood water is at its highest now – but if the water rises we will have to fully close the road again," a Waka Kotahi media statement said.

Road closures are in place between Unsworth Rd and State Highway 33. Photo / Supplied

"To avoid the flooding, the detour for both directions is via Wilson Rd, Old Coach Rd and Pukehina Station Rd."

A slip also blocked one lane on SH29 near Ruahihi Rd on the Tauranga side of the Kaimai Ranges yesterday.

SH2 Waimana Gorge has reopened after multiple slips closed the road Sunday morning between Station Rd, Taneatua and Woodlands Rd in Ōpōtiki. They have since been cleared.

Waka Kotahi advised driving conditions might be hazardous and to only drive if essential. Check the Waka Kotahi journey planner website for information on which routes are affected by recent bad weather.

FINAL UPDATE 5:50PM

SH2 Matata to Paengaroa is now OPEN with temporary speed restrictions and STOP/GO traffic management in place. Please allow extra time if travelling this evening and be prepared for unexpected hazards. ^AP https://t.co/E5sRM1zwqV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 2, 2022

SH35 remains closed between Maraenui and Omaio due to a large number of slips.

Waka Kotahi contractors are working tirelessly to clear multiple slips. The detour is via State Highway 2 Waioeka Gorge.

In a statement yesterday, Waka Kotahi said the Bay of Plenty and the East Coast in particular, had experienced significant rainfall, coastal surges and strong winds this year, all of which put pressure on a roading network that was already more vulnerable due to unstable geology.