The Lakes District Health Board will use rapid antigen tests (RATs) as its main Covid-19 test from tomorrow. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Lakes District Health Board will use rapid antigen tests (RATs) as its main Covid-19 test from tomorrow. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Lakes District Health Board will use rapid antigen tests (RATs) as its main Covid-19 test from tomorrow to reduce pressure on laboratories.

People wanting a Covid-19 test will be given a pack of rapid tests to take home and do themselves, the DHB said in a statement.

The DHB said this change will "reduce pressure on the labs following the high volume of people the testing centres have seen this week."

RATs will give a result within 20 minutes, whereas the usual PCR testing process can take several days to deliver a result.

The DHB said the rapid tests would now be the primary test used, but "a few people will still need to have a PCR test, and the test sites will determine which test...is best for you".

"This aligns with the Ministry of Health's planned testing strategy to help meet demand as the Omicron outbreak grows."

The change applies to both the Rotorua and Taupō Community Testing Centres.

After testing, people will need to record their result in My Covid Record, as well as advise their employer.

The move comes as 54 new cases were reported in the Lakes today, and Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick revealed she had Covid.

Community Testing Centres

Rotorua Community Testing Centre

Open 8.30am to 3pm

Behind Copthorne Hotel, entrance from Ward Ave

Taupō Community Testing Centre

Open 8.30am to 3pm

79 Miro St