Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Lakes DHB suicide postvention plan to avoid Rotorua, Taupō clusters

Samantha Olley
By
7 mins to read
Michele Elliott, whose son Jordan Leigh Gray died by suicide in Kawerau, is an advocate for bereaved whānau. Photo / Eli Hill (Wairarapa Times-Age)

Michele Elliott, whose son Jordan Leigh Gray died by suicide in Kawerau, is an advocate for bereaved whānau. Photo / Eli Hill (Wairarapa Times-Age)

The Lakes District Health Board oversees about 110,000 people. Twenty-three died by suicide in the year to June 2019 in the Lakes area and, during that time, the board employed one full-time equivalent position to
READ MORE:
Lakes DHB progress results, Ngahi Bidois only new member
Budget blowout: Lakes DHB deficit reaches almost $15m
Premium - Lakes DHB now forecasting $10 million deficit
Lakes DHB newcomer Ngahi Bidois hopes to 'make health better'

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.