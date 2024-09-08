Scion and Cetogenix team members (left to right) at Cetogenix in Rotorua: Kim Murrell, Tasman van der Woude, Sally Williams, Trevor Stuthridge, Donya Novin, Alex Stuthridge, Daniel Gapes, Martin Cooke-Willis, Rob Lei, Carla Cronje and Russell McKinley.
Patience is key when you’re trying to shift human behaviour, Trevor Stuthridge says.
Stuthridge is chief executive of waste innovation startup Cetogenix, which has been nominated alongside 17 other finalists at the KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards 2024. Cetogenix is nominated in the PwC breakthrough project category.
Cetogenix, based on the Scion campus in Rotorua, has been recognised for developing Ceto-Boost, a product that breaks down organic waste and tranforms it into biomethane, fertiliser and biomaterials by way of hydrothermal oxidation - a process that involves heat and pressure to generate chemical reactions.
“Think of it as a burning in water technology where we control the burn to make just what we need,” Stuthridge said.
Forests to Biobased Products general manager Dr Florian Graichen said the it was a significant achievement.