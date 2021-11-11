Kilwell Hospice Golf Classic raises $20,122 for Rotorua Community Hospice

Big swings were taken as part of raising money for Rotorua Community Hospice. Photo / Supplied

Keen golfers took to the green to get in some great swings while also helping to raise money for Rotorua Community Hospice.

This year Kilwell took on the role of organiser for the inaugural Kilwell Hospice Golf Classic.

The event was previously organised by Craigs investment Partners, raising a total of $140,000 over the 11 years.

The total raised from this year's event was an impressive $20,122.

When the team from Kilwell were approached, they jumped at the chance to be involved.

Kilwell marketing director Amanda Wells says, "As a keen golfer and a loyal supporter of Rotorua Community Hospice, when Kilwell were asked if they would take over the Hospice Golf Classic it was an opportunity not to be passed up.

"Hospice provide the most incredible love and care to our loved ones in their time of need and in turn they require every ounce of support possible, so hosting the golf event was the perfect occasion to give back."

The event has grown each year, with 31 teams of four golfers taking to the green at Springfield Golf Club last Friday. Community support is a key element of the event.

Amanda says, "Nearly every local business we approached for sponsorship donated either a prize or auction item.

"We were blown away with the generosity. Everyone who entered a team and played had a fantastic day and thoroughly enjoyed supporting Hospice, even if their golf was a bit rubbish.

"We're thoroughly looking forward to next year and plan to raise even more."

As well as an 18 hole round of golf, entrants were treated to on-course refreshments, a charity auction and some great prizes.

Golfers were geared up ready to go. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger says, "It was fantastic to see so many people teeing off for Rotorua Hospice."

The money raised will help us to reach our $1 million annual fundraising target. It was a fun day on the course, the rain held off and everyone got into the spirit of the day.

"A big thank you to the players and especially the businesses and individuals that donated prizes, auction items, raffle items plus the hole sponsors."

Kilwell and Rotorua Hospice thank all the participants, sponsors and donors who helped to make the event possible.