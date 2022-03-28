Kayakers thrilled a crowd when they launched themselves off a popular tourist attraction.

Tourists visiting the famous Huka Falls in Taupō were treated to a rare sight on Sunday as kayakers took on the powerful waterfall.

Taupō & Tūrangi Herald media specialist Cara Botica was enjoying the tourist attraction late on Sunday afternoon when a gasp went up from those assembled. A kayaker appeared to be battling as they were sucked down the water chute that is the Waikato River, just above the Huka Falls.

They safely made it over, with three other kayakers following, and then repeated the performance.

"Everyone was really worried for the first kayaker, they looked like they were really struggling through the chute," Cara says.

All kayakers went over on the true left hand side of the falls, momentarily disappeared in a cloud of foam, then popped back to the surface. Cara says they were furiously paddling to ensure their entry point at the left hand side.

A photographer was on hand to capture the remarkable display of kayaking skill, and Cara says "it probably wasn't their first rodeo".