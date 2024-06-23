Emergency services were called to the corner of Plunket and Islington Sts on Friday.

Four teens have been apprehended following an alleged stabbing that left one person with critical injuries in Kawerau.

Police were called to a fuel station on the corner of Plunket and Islington Sts about 12.35pm on Friday after reports of an altercation involving a group of young people, police said in a statement today.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, said one person was found in a critical condition with injuries consistent with stab wounds and they remained in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.

“Multiple knives have since been seized, a scene examination conducted, and police have spoken with a number of people who were in the area.”

He said the four young people apprehended were aged 14-15.

Wilson said the investigation continued and asked anyone with information who had not yet been spoken with to get in touch via speaking to staff at the Kawerau police station, calling 105 and quote file number 240621/4014, or making an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

In a statement, a Gull New Zealand spokesman said the “violent incident” involved members of the public and happened outside Gull’s owner-operated Kawerau site, but then moved to part of the forecourt.

“At no stage were any Gull customers or staff at risk.”

He said the health and safety of customers, staff and owner-operators was Gull’s top priority.

“The matter is now with the police and relevant agencies.”































