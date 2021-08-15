Kaharoa School teachers and students excited to open rebuilt classroom block

A peek into the new junior classroom block at Kaharoa School. Photo / Supplied

A peek into the new junior classroom block at Kaharoa School. Photo / Supplied

There was a buzz in the air at Kaharoa School last week as they opened their rebuilt junior block.

The school's junior classroom block has been completely remodelled.

The four junior classrooms are all connected, there are rooms for small groups, plus a fully equipped kitchen.

Spacious decks and fencing around the outside play areas reflect the school's ongoing Learning Through Play in its junior classrooms, and there is also a purpose-built waharoa.

Principal Lynden Cook said the day had finally arrived for Kaharoa School where its beautiful, freshly rebuilt junior block was officially open.

"We were very privileged to have Sir Toby Curtis from Te Arawa iwi bless the buildings.

"Thank you to our kaumatua Te Rangikaheke Kiripatea and special guest Bella Moke, and to our guests from Ngāti Rangiwewehi."

He said that last Friday, Rooms 1-4 started to move in, with many excited students and teachers looking forward to using the new spaces.

There was excitment as the blessing and opening took place. Photo / Supplied

The new junior spaces will serve the community well as the school works on its mission: learning, values and community, he said.

Lynden said thank you to the Ministry of Education, Mara Construction, Creative Spaces Architecture, Frequency project management, and a whole range of contractors for their work on this project.

"Ehara taku toa, i te toa takitahi. Engari, he toa takitini. Success is not the work of one, it is the work of many."

Te Rangikaheke Kiripatea said the classrooms are absolutely fantastic for the teaching model that is being slowly introduced to schools these days - a move to interconnected classrooms.

A peek into the new junior classroom block at Kaharoa School. Photo / Supplied

"I think the move away from traditional classrooms with the typical desk and seating is a fantastic way to engage tamariki these days.

"And I was impressed with how they were old classrooms that had been refurbished. You wouldn't have thought so looking at the design of the building, you would think they were completely new."

He said he helped the kura to bring all the bits and pieces together for the opening event, and that through Kai Rotorua they have a great relationship from planting kumara and vegetables at the school for the past three years.