Kaharoa School principal Warwick Moyle moving on after 19 years

Kaharoa School's principal Warwick Moyle is resigning at the end of this school year. Photo / Andrew Warner

After 19 years of rewarding hard work, and an abundance of opportunities and changes, Warwick Moyle will be resigning as Kaharoa School principal at the end of the year.

Warwick Moyle has been at Kaharoa School since 2001 in the principal's role.



He says there have been many changes, including a lot of property development over those years.

These have included opening a newly built administration block, remodelling the senior blocks, rebuilding a bigger swimming pool, tennis courts changing sheds and building of the Kokako Centre.

In 2012 Warwick visited schools throughout New Zealand while on a sabbatical and decided flexible learning spaces were the way to go, so the school has also created lots of flexible learning spaces.

He says the school roll has always been around the 200 mark, and it is currently at 193.

Warwick says a reward and goal for him over the 19 years at Kaharoa School has been seeing the school's students go on to high school and achieve highly.

"I get a lot of pleasure seeing children succeed in their various areas of interest.

"The other thing I love is providing lots of different opportunities for children so they can discover passions and talents."

Since 2007, Kaharoa School has had students go on to become six duxes, three proxime accessits, four head girls, two head boys and three deputy head boys.

He says highlights have also included holding two Trolley Derby events down Kaharoa Rd in memory of Mike Donnelly, organising Top Road events, and running the school's Hamurana Flyer colour run, which is on again on December 6.

Warwick says for his 31 years of teaching he has always been at country schools.

"They are fantastic places for children to grow up and learn. I'm a strong advocate for country schools."

He says a lot of classes at Kaharoa School are composite, where senior classes do a lot of work with juniors.

Warwick has also been big on the school being a community space, with its resources such as tennis courts, swimming pool and beach volleyball net.

"I've been lucky enough to work with some fantastic staff who put their heart and soul into the job."

Warwick says another vital thing the school has had is parental support - "it's just gold".

He says over the years he has also been lucky to have some great opportunities through the Rotorua Principals Association and principal sabbaticals.

These have included travelling to Canada and the United States, having spoken in Washington about the school's Cornerstone Values Approach, which he thinks is probably the best thing that has been implemented in the school.

He also travelled to see Mary Gordon, the founder of the Roots of Empathy programme, and brought that back to Rotorua.

"It's a rewarding and challenging job. It's many hours of hard work but I do it because it's rewarding.

"However, it's time to ease back and get new blood to come in and carry on with new ideas."

Warwick says after resigning at the end of the school year he is still going to be working, but will spend more time with family, enjoying their lifestyle block, playing golf and doing other interests such as reading and cycling.

What will you miss most about Mr Moyle?

Jess Day, 13

He's really nice, and he encourages people to give everything a go and it really helps.

Jess Day, 13

Finley English, 13

He's a hard working principal and puts his hand up to help with lots of things. He gives you lots of opportunities, especially in leadership, and shows great leadership himself.

Finley English, 13

Lucy Barker, 13

The things he does for the school and how much effort he puts in.

Lucy Barker, 13

Kobe Stranks-Rose, 13

He's a happy and cheerful person who always asks kids to give everything a go.

Kobe Stranks-Rose, 13

Ty Jackson, 13

He's a really great leader. He's kind, considerate, a fast thinker and got a great smile.

Ty Jackson, 13