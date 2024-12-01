“You raped my daughter, you destroyed my daughter … You took her innocence and for that, I will never forgive you, ever,” she told him.
She said what he did to their family was “horrifying”. She ended her statement and as she walked past Josey, she said: “I hope you rot”.
Victim had to drop out of school
Josey was convicted on four charges relating to one girl – rape, committing an indecent act and two of indecent assault. For those offences, Judge Hollister-Jones jailed him for seven years.
The judge said Josey raped the first victim when he was 38.
Josey asked the teen to go for a walk saying he needed to talk to her.
He started to kiss her and held her arms down in a hug as she struggled. After she fell backwards and hit her head on a rock, he raped her. Throughout her ordeal, she repeatedly told him to stop. She eventually managed to get away from him.
A few months later, he saw the teen again and indecently assaulted her, and on another occasion, she saw him doing an indecent act.
Her victim impact statement was read to the court by Crown prosecutor Kris Bucher. The teen said the rape altered her life in ways he could never imagine, including lasting mental health damage.
It had “impacted my dreams of becoming something more than what I am. My relationships with friends and family have suffered greatly as I struggle to reconnect and communicate my feelings”.
“The fear and trauma I have experienced make it difficult to envisage a future where I can fully recover and regain my sense of balance and routine in my life.”
In trying to repress what happened, she turned to alcohol and smoking drugs.
She suffered suicidal thoughts, anxiety and panic attacks.
Her mother told the court they had helplessly watched their daughter change.
“She aimed to make us proud parents and we always were … Her anxiety gets so bad she can’t deal with speaking on some days and spends days – even weeks – in her room. As her whānau, this is so heartbreaking to go through with her.”
She said they prayed they could help her out of her darkness.
“As for Lee Josey, he needs to be held accountable for his evil, despicable actions on innocent young girls, as our daughter isn’t the only poor soul he has destroyed.”