Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Joshua Heath's family and friends heartbroken after 'sacred' Te Ngae Rd memorial stripped bare

Laura Smith
By
4 mins to read
Joshua Heath's memorial, pictured in March this year, has been mysteriously removed. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Joshua Heath's memorial, pictured in March this year, has been mysteriously removed. Photo / Andrew Warner.

The family of a Rotorua teenager killed by a drunk driver a year ago is heartbroken after a memorial honouring his life was mysteriously taken.

Joshua Heath, 19, was killed in a crash on Te

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post