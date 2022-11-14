Emergency services respond to two critical injury crashes, and another serious injury crash. Photo / NZME

Three people have been flown to hospital by a rescue helicopter, two with critical injuries after crashes in Lichfield and Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said a motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in critical condition following a crash on State Highway 41 at Tokaanu, Taupō reported at 5.25 pm.

State Highway 1 at Lichfield was also blocked near the intersection with Pine Rd after a car rolled at 5.20 pm, the spokeswoman said in a statement. State Highway 1 has now been reopened.

Meanwhile, one person was seriously injured after a car rolled on Domain Rd, Putaruru, at 5.06pm and flown to a hospital in a rescue helicopter, and two other occupants were treated for minor injuries, the spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Police asked motorists to take extreme care around the crash sites while inquiries continue.

More details to follow.