Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise members Heinz Fett, left, and Tak Tothill talk Rotorua's Blue Walk. Video / Ben Fraser

People are being encouraged to help make a sea of blue weave through town next week while walking for a cause that affects many.

A Rotorua Blue Walk has been organised for Wednesday by Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise. The walk is all about raising awareness and funds to fight prostate cancer.

Heinz Fett, co-organiser with other club members, says the walk is about 3km, starting and finishing at Hennessy's Irish Bar, and people are encouraged to take part decked out in blue and to go crazy with it.

The Rotorua City Highland Pipe Band will lead the walk, and afterwards Dr Ben Taylor from Fairy Springs Medical Centre will be giving a talk about prostate cancer.

A member of the Rotary Club, Heinz started the Blue Walk four years ago when fellow club member and close friend Don Gunn was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

A Rotorua tourism and community legend, Don lost his battle with prostate cancer in February 2020.

Heinz says seeing his friend go through prostate cancer, and then to have a prostate cancer diagnosis himself, made him realise how widespread and serious this cancer is.

"I noticed how complacent many men were with getting checked.

"There's so many people going through the same thing, I saw it with Don and unfortunately I've had the same diagnosis... it's about encouraging people to get checked, and to listen and talk to the experts."

He says he has now achieved a positive result with the help of treatment and support from many family and friends.

Heinz says they have a big goal to raise $10,000 through the walk and fundraising page over the next couple months, with the aim of being able to bring a Prost-FIT exercise programme to Rotorua this year.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation Prost-FIT programme is a network of exercise classes for men to help them before, during and after prostate cancer treatment.

It has been designed in partnership with Exercise as Medicine NZ, a charitable trust that specialises in exercise for people with long-term conditions.

The classes are built around the aspects of training which research has shown are beneficial for men with prostate cancer, including pelvic floor strengthening, cardiovascular fitness and strength training routines.

It also helps to combat fatigue and helps mental wellbeing.

"It's a different way to provide support while also having the benefits of getting the right fitness," Heinz says.

Heinz says normally the Blue Walk is held during Blue September - the awareness month for prostate cancer. However, due to previous Covid setbacks they decided to go ahead with the walk when possible.

Those who cannot make it to the Blue Walk on the day can still donate at fundraise.prostate.org.nz/fundraisers/HeinzFett/blueseptember.

Some key facts

- Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Kiwi men and the third highest cause of cancer death in men

- One in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime

- 10 men are diagnosed every day

- More than 4000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year

- 61 per cent of prostate cancer survivors say they had no symptoms when diagnosed

Source: Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ

The details

- What: Rotorua Blue Walk

- When: Wednesday, May 11, 5.30pm

- Where: Outside Hennessy's Irish Pub

- $10 entry, kids under 12 koha, cash or eftpos