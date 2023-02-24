Jo Raphael: Ukraine invasion - the war must not go on for another year

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo / AP

OPINION

It’s been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In my view, it has been a senseless waste of human life, an illegal attack on a nation that has been justified by spurious claims that a Nazi was ruling its people.

Those with any common sense know that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s claims are nonsense and are only a thinly veiled excuse to grab Ukraine for Russia.

For what reason, perhaps only Putin knows. His hubris astounds me.

According to the United Nations as of February 21, 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance; 14 million people have been displaced from their homes; there are 21,000 non-combatant casualties including 8000 confirmed killed and 13,300 confirmed injured.

And perhaps one of the most horrific statistics: At least 487 children killed and 954 injured.

There is no sign of abatement. Putin has terrorised the world with his repeated threats about the possible use of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been lauded for his handling of the war.

Many nations have voiced support for Ukraine and have pledged money and weapons - including New Zealand. We have sent $10.59 million to the Nato Trust Fund for Ukraine which provides fuel, military rations, communications and military first aid kits to support Ukraine.

We’ve sent $7.5m to contribute to weapons and ammunition procurement through the UK and we’ve sent $4.1m to support commercial satellite imagery access for the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence.

We’ve also sent almost $13m in humanitarian help. There’s also military support in the form of training, intelligence, logistics, liaison and command and administration support.

It’s all been needed and gratefully received.

But one year on, the costs are piling higher and the senselessness still astounds.

Worryingly, Russia this week looked to strengthen ties with China after welcoming top Chinese diplomats to Moscow, while president Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia later this year.

This is not good news. Nato has expressed concerns that China could back Russia and this could be devastating for Ukraine and its allies.

While Russia still remains subject to heavy economic international sanctions and sporting exiles as punishment, this does not seem to have deterred the Kremlin.

But what has endured is the resolve and determination of the Ukrainian people.

The war has caused US$138 billion in damage and Zelenskyy has said the cost of rebuilding could be more than US$1 trillion.

It feels insurmountable, but the Ukrainians are already starting to rebuild - and the war is still going.

The New York Times is calling Ukraine the world’s largest construction site.

Residents are trying to reclaim their lives. The resilience and determination are so profoundly humbling.

Perhaps the rest of the world can take note and apply this philosophy to Ukraine’s adversity.

Now is not the time to waver and be blinded by Putin’s audacious gaslighting.

The evidence is right in front of us.

There is a sad history of Ukraine’s fight to retain its independence. And that’s perhaps the bigger picture here: as flawed as democracy can be at times, what Putin is offering is far worse.

This is not just a battle for Ukraine, but a battle for democracy which is why Ukraine deserves the West’s support.

It’s my sincere hope that the war does not push out for another 12 months.

A resolution must be sought, and quickly.