The landscape of our cities will change, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

“Build more houses!”

“Give us back our motels!”

“There’s so much crime!”

“Housing affordability is out of reach!”

“Get us out of this mess!” the people cry.

“Sure,” the Government says. “We have a plan. We’re going to change the rules to allow more housing to be built in your city - okay?”

“No, I don’t want developments in my neighbourhood - it will affect my property value. It will change the aesthetic and I don’t want THOSE types of people living here. I hate the idea. Not In My Back Yard.”

That’s roughly how it goes, right?

Everyone knows that we’re suffering from a deplorable housing shortage.

We are at risk of raising a generation of motel kids.

In my view, the Government has come up with a decent answer in the form of local authorities changing their rules to allow for higher-density development.

In Rotorua, it’s called Plan Change 9, in Tauranga, Plan Change 33.

Homeowners and ratepayers will have had letters sent to them about these proposed plan changes, along with the opportunity to make submissions to an independent hearings panel which will make the decision.

Submissions for both plans closed on Friday.

A quick perusal of summaries of submissions to both councils shows a mixed bag.

Some of those opposing the move expressed concerns over needing more investigation, having no rights to object, concerns about height, closeness, privacy, loss of sunlight, and lack of parking requirements.

Some saw the potential for overcrowding and worried about the management of rainwater and floodwater and loss of views.

While these concerns are valid, I can’t see why - with mitigation - these plans can’t go ahead.

More development will attract jobs, the local economy will improve, and quality building standards will mean families will be living in healthier homes.

Changing neighbourhoods will attract retail, more amenities and more permanent jobs, and there will be fewer evictions as more people can afford the rent.

With amenities close by, car reliance will be reduced, therefore reducing the need for parking.

Nimbyism has its place but its misuse is stifling development.

The landscapes of our cities will need to change in order for us to keep up with demand - that is a given and it’s time to accept it.

People cannot expect to live in a bubble. Change is guaranteed and the need is acute.

I’m optimistic that we can make this work if it’s done properly.

It's time for our cities to grow up - not out.




































