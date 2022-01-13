Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: No special treatment - Novak Djokovic should be deported

3 minutes to read
Novak Djokovic's family end a press conference after being asked whether the tennis star knowingly mingled with children after he tested positive for Covid-19. Video / Sky Sports

Novak Djokovic's family end a press conference after being asked whether the tennis star knowingly mingled with children after he tested positive for Covid-19. Video / Sky Sports

Jo Raphael
By
Jo Raphael

OPINION

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic has certainly caused a stir over the ditch where he is adamantly demanding to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated and the furore surrounding his Covid status.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.