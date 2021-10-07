Hundreds without power after car takes down pole in Springfield, Rotorua

A car took out a power pole in a crash this morning. Photo / Supplied

A car crash has brought down a power pole cutting power to 450 customers in Rotorua.

A police media spokesman said the crash, on Springfield Rd, was reported at 2.25am.

No one was in the vehicle when police arrived and inquiries are being made to find the driver, he said.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said the power pole which was hit carried "a big chunk of the network".

"Unfortunately, that has left about 450 customers without power in Springfield and Tihiotonga," he said.

Power lines down on Springfield Rd. Photo / Supplied

"Luckily, most people were asleep when the power went out but it will be a big job for our crew repairing it. They have been out there all morning in some pretty rough weather.

"We are hoping we can gradually return power to affected customers as we go by back feeding through other networks but it is not clear how long repairs will take at this stage."

More to come.