Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on Te Ngae Rd.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the crash about 12.35pm between Cookson Rd and Rangiteaorere Rd.

The northbound lane looks to be blocked, she said.

Fire and ambulance crews have also been alerted.

More to come.