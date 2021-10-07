Police name teen who died in Rotorua crash

Police have released the name of the person killed in a crash in Rotorua on Saturday.
He was 19-year-old Joshua Heath of Rotorua.
Heath died in Waikato Hospital after being critically injured when a vehicle struck a streetlight on Te Ngae Rd shortly after 11pm.
He was a former John Paul College student and the school paid tribute him earlier this week.
Four other people were involved in the single-vehicle crash.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances responded.
Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.