Rotorua Daily Post

Police name teen who died in Rotorua crash

Police inquiries into the crash continue. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the person killed in a crash in Rotorua on Saturday.

He was 19-year-old Joshua Heath of Rotorua.

Heath died in Waikato Hospital after being critically injured when a vehicle struck a streetlight on Te Ngae Rd shortly after 11pm.

He was a former John Paul College student and the school paid tribute him earlier this week.

Four other people were involved in the single-vehicle crash.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances responded.

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.