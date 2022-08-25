A number of Horse Play Improv group members. Photo / Supplied

A group of Rotorua improv comedians are set to take to the stage for the community in a night of high-energy games and quick, creative thinking.

The Horse Play Improv show is being held on Saturday, September 3 at Shambles Theatre, with eight locals new to improv comedy showcasing the skills they have been learning.

Horse Play Improv founder Phill Spear says in the show, the performers don't know what the games will be, and it is guaranteed to be a night full of laughs.

"The people in the group come from all walks of life, and for many of them this will be their first show on stage."

Phill says he did a lot of improv in Auckland, and after relocating to Rotorua for work he found there wasn't really an improv comedy scene here, so he created one.

"I started doing beginners classes and it's been awesome. Everyone who comes through seems to have loved it."

He says there is a core group of about 16 people who take lessons with him weekly, and they have talked about how the group has helped with making connections and meeting new people.

"Doing improv is a very vulnerable act. I think doing that together sets friendships in stone."

Phill says the special thing about going to an improv show is seeing spontaneous creation.

"When you come to a show you are seeing something that has never been seen before and will never be seen again. It's there for you in the moment, and then [it] vanishes."

In terms of being involved and performing in improv, he thinks for a lot of people it helps build life skills.

"It's all teamwork: for example, you have to really listen to each other, and your communication skills ramp up."

He says it is also about being bold enough and training a mindset that helps people's resilience - "If you've failed that's okay, you've learnt something".

The details

- What: Horse Play Improv

- When: Saturday, September 3, 7.30pm

- Where: Shambles Theatre

- Tickets: General admission $15, student/unwaged $10, available at www.eventfinda.co.nz