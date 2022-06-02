Whakapapa Ski Field. Photo / NZME

The temperature is dropping and Mt Ruapehu has a gorgeous covering of snow which can only mean one thing: ski season has arrived. Here's what you need to know.

Mt Ruapehu

Combined, both Whakapapa and Tūroa comprise one of the largest ski areas in New Zealand, totalling about 1500ha.

With terrain formed by solidified lava, the ski fields lend themselves perfectly to natural bowls, wind lips and halfpipes, with a vast number of cliffs and drop-offs. This makes skiing and boarding across both Whakapapa and Tūroa some of the most exhilarating the Southern Hemisphere has to offer.

Mt Ruapehu itself rises from the Central Plateau alongside the neighbouring peaks of Mt Ngāuruhoe and Mt Tongariro. The Unesco Dual World Heritage Tongariro National Park, which the peaks form part of, is listed for its cultural and geographical significance and one of New Zealand's premier outdoor destinations.

The Whakapapa Ski Field base area. Photo / Supplied

Whakapapa

Locale:

Situated on the northwestern slopes of Mt Ruapehu, 10 minutes' drive from Whakapapa Village, 20 minutes from National Park.

Season:

June 3 – October 2 (Happy Valley), July 8 – October 24 (rest of Whakapapa).

Prices at time of printing:

Full-day adult lift pass $149 ($84 weekday). Full day youth lift pass $99 ($54 weekday). Under-5 free.

Terrain:

Beginner 30 per cent, Intermediate 45 per cent, Advanced 25 per cent.

On-mountain facilities:

Ski and ride school, rentals, six eateries, retail store, Sky Waka gondola.

Insider scoop:

Night skiing is back in 2022, kicking off on August 27 and across five consecutive Saturdays. Live entertainment, fun activations and a super sharp lift price.

Whakapapa is the slightly larger of the two ski areas and is positioned on Mt Ruapehu's northwestern side, accessible via State Highway 48.

Whakapapa boasts the country's premier beginner facility, Happy Valley, where you can learn to ski and ride in the fully self-contained learners' area, free of advanced skiers and riders. On the nice and long gentle slope, you can really get the hang of turning and stopping with the aid of covered carpet lifts, taking your time and progressing your skills.

While many Kiwis have discovered their first love of snow in Happy Valley, more advanced skiers and riders explore everything from cruisy groomers to exhilarating chutes, bumps and drops, made even more exciting by the natural volcanic terrain.

A Whakapapa classic is the Pinnacles, Ngā Tohu, range, remnants of an ancient crater rim and within Whakapapa's ski area boundary, making it truly accessible, freeride terrain.

Installed in 2019, the Sky Waka – Whakapapa's iconic gondola – is the hero of the ski field and arguably the best lift in New Zealand. Giving access to the upper lifts and runs of Whakapapa, it has been a very welcome, warm addition to the slopes, providing travel from 1630m to 2020m above sea level in relative luxury.

Skiers and boarders enjoying Tūroa Ski Field. Photo / NZME

Tūroa

Locale:

Situated on the southwestern slopes of Mt Ruapehu, 15 minutes' drive from Ohakune, two hours from Taupō.

Season:

July 8 – October 24.

Prices at time of printing:

Full-day adult lift pass $149 ($84 weekday). Full-day youth lift pass $99 ($54 weekday). Under-5 free.

Terrain:

Beginner 20 per cent, Intermediate 55 per cent, Advanced 25 per cent.

On-mountain facilities:

Ski and ride school, rentals, four eateries, retail store, terrain park.

Insider scoop:

2022 will see the return of the Tom Campbell Big Air. On September 24 we will see world-class professional athletes come together and showcase their skills, all in memory of the humble legend Tom Campbell.

Slightly smaller than Whakapapa, Tūroa has historically been referred to as the "dark side" of the mountain.

Tūroa sits on the southwest side neighbouring Ohakune just over 20km away. Tūroa has a more wide-open feel to it, with eight lifts and a bigger vertical at 720m. The High Noon Express takes you to the highest lifted point in New Zealand with panoramic views of the North Island.

Tūroa is also famous for its natural features, which include long halfpipe-like bowls, sweet kickers and smooth, wide-open slopes.

Those who frequent Tūroa know to dress warmly in the mornings as the first rays of light that appear around the mountain summit will not touch the slopes until mid to late morning.

A snowboarder carves a turn at Mt Ruapehu's Turoa Ski Field. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

Tūroa is also well known for its slopestyle park offering, with the Tūroa Parks crew developing a solid reputation within the industry. The crew offers world-class terrain parks from the top of the mountain to the bottom, catering for all levels, from easy flat boxes to big kickers and rails.

There is something for everyone and a clear path of progression for all levels. The jewel to the field's already illustrious crown was the addition of a mini-pipe cutter, allowing for skiers and riders in the north to cut their teeth or progress their pipe riding skills. These guys never disappoint and bring their A-game every season.