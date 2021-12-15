Mt Ruapehu to donate half of proceeds from Locals' Weekend to Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Half the proceeds from Mt Ruapehu's Locals' Weekend will go to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

To celebrate the opening of Mt Ruapehu's summer season and give back to one of the region's most critical resources the weekend of December 18-19 has been confirmed as a Locals' Weekend.

Locals can enjoy discounted Sky Waka gondola sightseeing passes knowing half the proceeds from the weekend will go to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was founded in 1985 and has touched the lives of more than 5000 patients since.

It serves the Central Plateau and Lakes region across the Central North Island, providing 24-hour emergency service, 365 days a year. The rescue helicopter is partially funded by a government contract but relies heavily on the generosity of the community to help fund the shortfall.

Each winter, the rescue helicopter undertakes missions at Mt Ruapehu's two ski areas, performing medical evacuations when required, alongside its wider Central North Island rescue helicopter network.

It also plays a critical role in partnering with Mt Ruapehu and other organisations, including the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation (RARO), on many technical search and rescue missions within the area.

Whakapapa ski area manager Steve Manunui says: "The Mt Ruapehu team greatly appreciate the importance of life-saving equipment and intensive care paramedics reaching a patient without delay, and therefore how important the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is to the region.

"We hope that locals come out in support of this fundraising effort for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, while also getting to experience the heights of our Sky Waka gondola and unique dining experiences."

The Mt Ruapehu summer season, which is open through to May 1, includes the Sky Waka gondola sightseeing experience and dining experiences at the award-winning Knoll Ridge Chalet.

For the duration of the Locals' Weekend, return Sky Waka gondola sightseeing passes will be $20 an adult and $10 youth (aged 5-17 years), normally $39 and $19 respectively. A local is considered a resident residing anywhere within a 1h 30m radius of the maunga, stretching from Taupō down to Waiouru. Residents of Whanganui are also welcomed as locals.

The Sky Waka gondola runs daily, 10am-4pm. The Pinnacles restaurant and buffet lunch operates daily, 11am-2pm. Adults can dine at the buffet for $25, and youth (aged 5-17 years) for $19. Bookings are recommended. A coffee corner will be open from 10am-3pm each day.

Proof of address will be required to redeem the Locals' Weekend rate. Passes can be purchased on the day on the mountain. Vaccine certificates will be required to access all facilities, in line with the Government's move to the Covid-19 Protection Framework, and the introduction of the My Vaccine Pass.