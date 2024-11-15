Among the crowd were Māori, Pākehā, politicians, parents, children, lawyers, gang members and doctors uniting in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill.

The Treaty Principles Bill sets out to redefine the Treaty principles to three new ones: that the Government has the power to govern, that everyone is equal before the law and that hapū and iwi are afforded different rights only if agreed through Treaty settlements.

Thousands have joined the hīkoi, which started on Sunday, as it makes its way to Parliament grounds.

As they moved slowly along Rotorua’s Fenton St today, they followed a group of Māori warriors led by kapa haka exponent Tukiterangi Curtis.

Rotorua leg organiser Fallyn Flavell said she felt humbled and proud to see the turnout.

“Everyone is here to kill Te Tiriti o Waitangi Bill.

“We have shown up for the right reasons, we have shown up for our mokopuna, we have made a mokopuna decision and now it’s time for mokopuna action.”

She said the hard work started now.

“The change lies with every single person who is here. Those who marched the four days before and the four days after this.

“But we are not going to change the system if we are just walking around the motu so the call to action is to enrol people who aren’t on the Māori roll and make the switch from the general roll to the Māori roll.”

Rotorua GP Dr John Armstrong. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Retired Rotorua GP Dr John Armstrong carried a sign that said “Pākehā stand with Māori”.

He said he was Pākehā but “had a knowledge of what it is like to be Māori”.

“I understand where Māori are coming from but it is also important to support the kaupapa as it is so important to Māori and to let people know not to be afraid. There is no threat. We are here in partnership and at the invitation of Māori.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell described the hīkoi as the “biggest protest in living memory”.

“We are joined by so many locals. It is great to be here with my family to support the values of partnerships and Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the significant contribution of Māori past and present.”

Former Waiariki MP for Labour Tāmati Coffey carried a flag that said: “Don’t blame me, I voted Labour”.

He said it was hard to watch all of their hard work dismantle under the current Government.

“The things we worked so hard on, Māori wards, changes to Māori health authority ... one by one it is being dismantled. It is about the dismantling of the mana that has gone with that.”

Julian Ngatai (orange jacket) with his whānau at the hīkoi. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua man Julian Ngatai brought 10 children from the Ngatai-Holmes whānau ranging in ages from 5 to 13.

“It’s important because it’s the future of our kids. Taking that away from us is jeopardising us as Māori.”

While he said it was a great turnout despite the rain, he said there were “plenty more” who could have come.

Before the hīkoi got under way this morning, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi told the Rotorua Daily Post it was nice to be home in Rotorua.

“Waiariki will turn it on as the weather has turned it on today, it hasn’t put any of our people off. Our future is too important.”

Waititi, also MP for Waiariki, said the ability to unite under a common cause, and many kaupapa, had brought everyone out.

“We’ve got tamariki here, we’ve got pakeke here and the rain hasn’t put them off. Our future is too important, our mokopuna are too important.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi with the pounamu gifted to him by Rotorua's Joel Masters. Photo / Ben Fraser

Joel Masters from pounamu (greenstone) store on Fenton St Rākei Jade ran up to Waititi as the hīkoi passed to present him with a mere pounamu.

He said he told Waititi he would like him to take it with him to Parliament on Tuesday when the hīkoi arrived.

He said the mere was to enrich the kaupapa to signify their stance.

The last living designer of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag, Linda Munn from Pāpāmoa, said it was a proud day to see the flag flying.

“It makes me feel like our people are feeling empowered and have a voice.”

She said Māori were feeling concerned.

“We aren’t here for a picnic. We are trying to keep our culture and our language. Who are those people down there [in Wellington] to say we can’t live the way we truly are?”

The GHA building on Fenton St, diagonally opposite the Village Green, showed its support for the hīkoi with Māori flags displayed in the window. The building houses Glenn Hawkins and Associates – a Māori accounting and consulting firm.

The Treaty Principles Bill has passed its first reading with support from National, NZ First and Act.

Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori did not support it.

National said it would not support the Bill at the second reading.

