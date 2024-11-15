The hīkoi, described as the biggest protest in living memory, shut down Rotorua’s central city as those taking part moved slowly from the Village Green at Rotorua’s Lakefront to Te Puia at the end of Fenton St - a 4km distance.
Police said in a media statement Fenton St was blocked for short periods between 10am and 12pm as an estimated 10,000 people moved through.
Image 1 of 29: Hīkoi mō te Tiriti marches up Rotorua’s Fenton St on Friday. Photo / Ben Fraser
The rain didn’t stop the crowds of marchers waving flags, holding banners, singing and chanting as they made their statement to Parliament.
Among the crowd were Māori, Pākehā, politicians, parents, children, lawyers, gang members and doctors uniting in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill.
The Treaty Principles Bill sets out to redefine the Treaty principles to three new ones: that the Government has the power to govern, that everyone is equal before the law and that hapū and iwi are afforded different rights only if agreed through Treaty settlements.
Thousands have joined the hīkoi, which started on Sunday, as it makes its way to Parliament grounds.
As they moved slowly along Rotorua’s Fenton St today, they followed a group of Māori warriors led by kapa haka exponent Tukiterangi Curtis.
Rotorua leg organiser Fallyn Flavell said she felt humbled and proud to see the turnout.
“Everyone is here to kill Te Tiriti o Waitangi Bill.
“We have shown up for the right reasons, we have shown up for our mokopuna, we have made a mokopuna decision and now it’s time for mokopuna action.”
She said the hard work started now.
“The change lies with every single person who is here. Those who marched the four days before and the four days after this.
“But we are not going to change the system if we are just walking around the motu so the call to action is to enrol people who aren’t on the Māori roll and make the switch from the general roll to the Māori roll.”
Retired Rotorua GP Dr John Armstrong carried a sign that said “Pākehā stand with Māori”.
He said he was Pākehā but “had a knowledge of what it is like to be Māori”.
“I understand where Māori are coming from but it is also important to support the kaupapa as it is so important to Māori and to let people know not to be afraid. There is no threat. We are here in partnership and at the invitation of Māori.”
Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell described the hīkoi as the “biggest protest in living memory”.
The GHA building on Fenton St, diagonally opposite the Village Green, showed its support for the hīkoi with Māori flags displayed in the window. The building houses Glenn Hawkins and Associates – a Māori accounting and consulting firm.
The Treaty Principles Bill has passed its first reading with support from National, NZ First and Act.
Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori did not support it.
National said it would not support the Bill at the second reading.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.