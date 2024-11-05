Tapsell said she joined him on stage to make the announcement, after which the crowd went wild. She described the moment as “really special”.

“On behalf of Rotorua we wish Jason all the best and look forward to seeing what the future brings.”

Oof Tatata is on a New Zealand tour until November 9.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell makes Jason Momoa an honorary citizen. Photo / Supplied

The trio have already performed in Auckland and Coroglen, with Wellington up next on Friday and Christchurch on Saturday.

In a TikTok video posted last Thursday, Aquaman star Momoa said he would introduce bandmates Kenny Dale (drums) and Mike Hayes (guitar/voice) to the sulphur and “group bathing” – a highlight when visiting Rotorua, Momoa said.

“I’m going to show you guys some culture, we’ve got some thermal pools down there, they’re amazing.

“Rotovegas you’re in trouble baby, here we come!”

He and a group of about 14 people enjoyed a two-hour Wai Whakaora experience at Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa last year.

The friends, who perform original songs and covers, said they were enjoying playing their favourite music across New Zealand.

They played their first show in New Zealand in July, at a wrap party for the Minecraft Movie, which will be out in 2025.

They are known to play a variety of rock standards, from the 1960s classic Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Chile to 1990s Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Momoa told the Rotorua Daily Post last week playing in Rotorua was a “dream come true” for the band.

“Love you Rotorua,” Momoa said.

Oof Tatata remaining tour dates

Friday, November 8 - James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Saturday, November 9 - St James Theatre, Wellington

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.












