Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Jason Momoa made honourary Rotorua citizen by Mayor Tania Tapsell

Sonya Bateson
By
Regional content leader, Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell makes Jason Momoa an honorary citizen. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell makes Jason Momoa an honorary citizen. Photo / Supplied

It’s official – Jason Momoa is a Rotorua citizen. Or, at least, an honorary one.

The Hollywood megastar and bass player has been making his way around Aotearoa and meeting fans as he performs with his band Oof Tatata.

The band played the Rotorua Energy Events Centre on Saturday night.

In a social media post, Mayor Tania Tapsell said she was “beyond excited” to announce Momoa was officially an honorary citizen of Rotorua.

“Jason loves Rotorua, our people and our culture. As mayor, it was an honour to acknowledge him in this way where he can consider Rotorua home too,” Tapsell’s post read.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tapsell said she joined him on stage to make the announcement, after which the crowd went wild. She described the moment as “really special”.

“On behalf of Rotorua we wish Jason all the best and look forward to seeing what the future brings.”

Oof Tatata is on a New Zealand tour until November 9.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell makes Jason Momoa an honorary citizen. Photo / Supplied
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell makes Jason Momoa an honorary citizen. Photo / Supplied

The trio have already performed in Auckland and Coroglen, with Wellington up next on Friday and Christchurch on Saturday.

In a TikTok video posted last Thursday, Aquaman star Momoa said he would introduce bandmates Kenny Dale (drums) and Mike Hayes (guitar/voice) to the sulphur and “group bathing” – a highlight when visiting Rotorua, Momoa said.

“I’m going to show you guys some culture, we’ve got some thermal pools down there, they’re amazing.

“Rotovegas you’re in trouble baby, here we come!”

He and a group of about 14 people enjoyed a two-hour Wai Whakaora experience at Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa last year.

The friends, who perform original songs and covers, said they were enjoying playing their favourite music across New Zealand.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell makes Jason Momoa an honorary citizen. Photo / Supplied
Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell makes Jason Momoa an honorary citizen. Photo / Supplied

They played their first show in New Zealand in July, at a wrap party for the Minecraft Movie, which will be out in 2025.

They are known to play a variety of rock standards, from the 1960s classic Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Chile to 1990s Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Momoa told the Rotorua Daily Post last week playing in Rotorua was a “dream come true” for the band.

“Love you Rotorua,” Momoa said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Oof Tatata remaining tour dates

Friday, November 8 - James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Saturday, November 9 - St James Theatre, Wellington

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post