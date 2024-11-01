Advertisement
‘Love you Rotorua’: Jason Momoa can’t wait to play show

Aleyna Martinez
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read
Oof Tatata is the brainchild of old friends Jason Momoa (centre, bass), Mike Hayes (guitar/vox, left) and Kenny Dale (drums). They will play at The Energy Events Centre in Rotorua on November 2.

“Rotovegas you’re in trouble baby, here we come!”

Hollywood action hero Jason Momoa wants to take his close friends and bandmates Kenny Dale and Mike Hayes group bathing while they’re in Rotorua.

Their band Oof Tatata are on a New Zealand tour until November 9.

The trio have already performed in Auckland and Coroglen, but say they are looking forward to playing Rotorua, Wellington and Queenstown next.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Momoa said he would introduce Dale and Hayes to the sulphur and “group bathing” - a highlight when visiting Rotorua, Momoa said.

“I’m going to show you guys some culture, we’ve got some thermal pools down there, they’re amazing,” Momoa told Dale and Hayes.

He and a group of about 14 people enjoyed a two-hour Wai Whakaora experience at Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa last year.

Wai Ariki general manager Debbie Robertson said the visit was arranged by Cliff Curtis, who she described as a “good friend” of the spa.


Nothing like group bathing. Get your tickets now. link in comments. 🎸🤙🏽 #jasonmomoa #prideofgypsies #ooftatata #bandtour #rotorua #band #mikehaynes #kennydale @Jason Momoa

“Finally, family I’m coming down on November 2nd”, Momoa said on TikTok.

The friends, who perform original songs and covers, said they were enjoying playing their favourite music across New Zealand.

They played their first show in New Zealand in July, at a wrap party for the Minecraft Movie, which will be out in 2025.

They are known to play a variety of rock standards, from the 1960s classic Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Chile to 1990s Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Momoa told the Rotorua Daily Post, “Oof Tatata are so excited to play Rotorua Energy Events Centre this Saturday night. It’s a dream come true for us.

“We can’t wait to come rock at the show and hang out.

“Love you Rotorua,” Momoa said.


Oof Tatata NZ tour dates

Friday, October 25 - Powerstation, Auckland

Sunday, October 27 - Coroglen Tavern

Saturday, November 2 - Energy Events Centre, Rotorua

Friday, November 8 - James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Saturday, November 9 - St James Theatre, Wellington

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.

