“I’m going to show you guys some culture, we’ve got some thermal pools down there, they’re amazing,” Momoa told Dale and Hayes.

“Rotovegas you’re in trouble baby, here we come!” he said in the video.

He and a group of about 14 people enjoyed a two-hour Wai Whakaora experience at Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa last year.

Wai Ariki general manager Debbie Robertson said the visit was arranged by Cliff Curtis, who she described as a “good friend” of the spa.





“Finally, family I’m coming down on November 2nd”, Momoa said on TikTok.

The friends, who perform original songs and covers, said they were enjoying playing their favourite music across New Zealand.

They played their first show in New Zealand in July, at a wrap party for the Minecraft Movie, which will be out in 2025.

They are known to play a variety of rock standards, from the 1960s classic Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Chile to 1990s Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Momoa told the Rotorua Daily Post, “Oof Tatata are so excited to play Rotorua Energy Events Centre this Saturday night. It’s a dream come true for us.

“We can’t wait to come rock at the show and hang out.

“Love you Rotorua,” Momoa said.









Oof Tatata NZ tour dates

Friday, October 25 - Powerstation, Auckland

Sunday, October 27 - Coroglen Tavern

Saturday, November 2 - Energy Events Centre, Rotorua

Friday, November 8 - James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Saturday, November 9 - St James Theatre, Wellington

