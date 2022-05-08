The community having a browse at The Arts Village Mosaic Gallery from the Community and Family Event in 2021.

There is no shortage of groups and organisations in Rotorua who work for the community, and The Arts Village is excited to host a number of them together.

The Arts Village, a small not-for-profit community arts organisation, has collaborated with groups and organisations over the years to offer Rotorua programmes that promote engagement to the arts and wellbeing.

In celebration of the International Day of Families, the Arts Village is running the Community and Family Event 2022 on Saturday, May 14, from 10am to 12.30pm.

This is a morning where Rotorua locals and families can mingle with local arts and community groups, learn about their kaupapa, and enjoy a nice Saturday out.

The participating groups and organisations will be displaying information and wares throughout the whole building.

There will be local funding organisations like Rotorua Trust and Creative Communities Rotorua joining on the day too. The Arts Village says If you have an awesome community-focused kaupapa, this is a great way to get connected with them to support your project.

The Community and Family Event 2022 is free to attend and there will also be free kids' art activities, and local live music and performances.

One of the performers for the day is the ukulele group from Jane Solly's Ukulele classes held at The Arts Village.

Jane has taught ukulele to a lot of students throughout the years. If you would like to learn more about the classes and enrol, Jane has a stall on the event day.

The event is possible through the funding support of Creative Communities Scheme Rotorua and Rotorua Trust.



Groups confirmed to attend

●Rotorua Multicultural Council

●Kiwi Conservation Club-Forest and Bird

●Creative Communities Rotorua

●Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust

●Astronomical Society, Pleasure Painters

●Floral Art Group, Geyserland Art Group

●Rotorua and District Historical Society

●Ukulele with Jane Solly

●Jasmine Arts

●Te Amorangi Trust Museum

●Toodamnlippy Creative

●Envirohub Rotorua,

●Rotorua Museum

●More to come

The details

- What: Community and Family Event 2022

- When: Saturday, May 14, 10am to 12.30pm

- Where: The Arts Village

- Free