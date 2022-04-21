Nico Santos, 8 (left), and Max Graichen, 9, are all smiles with their shadow puppets. Photo / Shauni James

These has been no shortage of fun, entertainment and learning these April school holidays as children make the most of different programmes around Rotorua.

Arts and crafts, reading and STEM challenges, and performance are some ways children and their families have been keeping busy.

Children have let their creativity flow and created a range of vibrant artwork at The Arts Village during these school holidays.

The Holidays Arts Academy has included a range of activities to capture the children's imagination each day.

Activities included creating cartoons, junk journals Nature Clay Day, self portrait photo art, cactus pets and graffiti art, tie-dye and ink blot creatures, puppet making, and paper making.

Chloe Pabst, 10, was one of the children working on ink blot creatures and tie-dye on Wednesday.

She had created a school of fish using ink blotting and said she liked that at the Holidays Arts Academy you could create what you liked.

Tyler Barrett, 11, said going to The Arts Village to create art during the school holidays was fun and there was always something cool to do.

"I like that you can express your feelings with it [art]."

Elsie Button, 12, created an ink blot owl and said she enjoyed going to the Holiday Arts Academy because there was lots of activities you get to do.

Cameron Guest, 9, created a leafy seadragon and said he liked doing art and drawing because it makes him happy.

There has been no shortage of fun these April school holidays at the Rotorua Library.

Children and their families have got stuck into a range of activities on offer. Some of these have included making pompom poppers, learning coding, Anzac crafts, Lego activities, introduction to robots, shadow puppets and rock painting.

Kylie Homes, Rotorua Library youth and early learning lead, says it has been lovely having families back at the library doing activities together again.

"We so enjoy seeing the kids back and busy."

She says it is the library's first big holiday programme in a wee while, and the busy bags and reading challenge have been popular too.

Max Graichen, 9, was one of the many kids making shadow puppets at the library on Wednesday morning.

He said he had made a Cyclops mixed with a dragonfly puppet, and had also enjoyed making bonfires and cooking sausages these school holidays.

Nico Santos, 8, made a Frankenstein shadow puppet and said he had been enjoying skateboarding in the holidays too.

Both boys had fun making up stories with their puppets, which included dancing and fighting scenes.

Children have also been experiencing the magic of books turned into movies at the Lakes Performing Arts Centre, with its Page to Screen holiday programme.

There have been different themes each day, with week one including Peter Pan, Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland and Encanto. Week two included Jungle Book, Lightning Thief, Little Mermaid and How to Train Your Dragon.



Programme teacher Logan Potae says they have had a combination of dance, drama, music and art throughout each day.

"This is also giving a taste of what's on offer here at LPAC."

He says the number of children attending has ranged from about eight to 16 each day, and that Harry Potter was a popular one.

"They are trying their best and giving their all. It's so cool to see kids really trying it and having fun."

He says some of the crafts during the holiday programme had included wands for Harry Potter, magical doors for Encanto, and animal masks for Jungle Book.

Programme teacher Ashton Kusabs says, "It's been really cool to see kids coming out of their shell and trying new things."