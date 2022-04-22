Kairo McLean with his family, Shayla McLean, Rylee McLean, 7, and Kenzi McLean, 2. Photo / A Gifted View Photography - Liz Coppard

Aorangi School was full of excitement and aroha last week as it was able to finally hold an official welcome for its new principal Kairo McLean.

Kairo began his role as principal at the start of the school year, but Covid restrictions meant they had held off from having a pōhiri.

The occasion included speeches, performances by Aorangi School pupils and kai.

Principals from numerous schools, Rotorua Boys' High School students and mayor Steve Chadwick were among those who attended.

Kairo was formerly the Awhina Activity Centre director, and this is his first principalship.

He says the pōhiri was a truly special and significant moment for him, his whānau and the Aorangi School community.

Aorangi School held an official welcome last week for its new principal Kairo McLean. Photo / A Gifted View Photography - Liz Coppard

"As Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter mentioned in his kōrero to the tamariki - 'This is a unique situation to welcome your new principal after giving him a term to trial him out'."



He says the atmosphere at the event was remarkable.

"To have my whānau there also being handed over by Chris Grinter and 10 Raukura students will be something I will treasure and remember forever.

"The tamariki had been practising their haka pohiri and waiata with their kaiako for over a month for this special day.

"The excitement on their faces to see dignitaries like the mayor, local icons like Mercia Yates and over 13 other local principals turn up to tautoko the kaupapa was very humbling and so special for our kura to host them all."

Pupils performing during the pōhiri. Photo / A Gifted View Photography - Liz Coppard

Kairo says from the first sound of the karanga, the return sound of the pūtātara blown by the Raukura boys, and being welcomed into his school hall looking at the students' faces lit up full of ihi and wehi made him proud.

"All the guests made special comment on how the students had really done the Aorangi school whānau proud."

When asked what he has been enjoying about his new role so far, Kairo said he was enjoying being in the position to be really responsive to the student, whānau and staff needs.

Also, removing barriers to education - "listening to their voice and what their aspirations are for our wonderful school, then working alongside our awesome staff to make it happen with the students always at the centre of all decisions".

He says the community are now talking, and liking what they are seeing and hearing about the kura, which is reflected in roll growth from 82 to 105 students since term 4 2021, and growing by the month.

Numerous principals from Rotorua schools attended. Photo / A Gifted View Photography - Liz Coppard

"We are looking forward to hosting Thomas Abercrombie and his Breakers teammates in opening our new basketball hoops in Term 2, donated by Basketball NZ as the pilot school for the "Hoops in Schools" programme in Rotorua.

"Our Aorangi All-star School and sport leaders are also a part of the "Cool Schools" peer mediation and leadership programme. These young leaders were selected from a training programme facilitated by the Police youth aid team.

"These leaders will also be working with Western Heights High School prefects and Raukura prefects throughout the year as part of a Tuakana/Teina reciprocal learning approach."



Kairo wants to give a special mention to his late grandmother and grandfather Kairo Bert McLean Senior, who raised him as the eldest moko in their whānau, and inspired his educational leadership journey.

His grandfather was NZ's first Navy Chief Warrant Officer and also the founding principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O te Raki Pae Whenua - North Shore, Auckland's first Māori Kura Kaupapa school.