Help spread festive cheer with Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal

Rotorua Salvation Army Corps officer Kylie Overbye (left) and Rotorua Salvation Army Community Ministries team leader Tania Hore are ready for this year's Christmas Appeal. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's Salvation Army is bracing for the onslaught of demand for food parcels as it ramps up for its annual Christmas appeal.

The organisation has provided 1752 instances of welfare assistance this year and 754 of this was for food parcels.

Rotorua Salvation Army Corps officer Kylie Overbye said food demand this year had been consistent with previous years, with the exception of elevated demand during lockdowns.

She said they still had the Christmas season to go through before this year's end - a time where the Salvation Army saw higher demand.

"Last year we provided food assistance to 1462, not including Christmas support where we provided food support to 445 households."

These figures have been released as the Rotorua Daily Post, with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, today launches its annual Christmas appeal to raise food and money for the foodbank.

From now until December 18, the team will be seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2022.

For many Kiwis, Christmas is a time of celebration and indulgence as whānau come together to spread joy with one another.

However, there are many others for whom the festive season is a time of worry and stress. On top of struggling to make ends meet, they feel the pressure to cover costs and try to make it a special time for their loved ones.

Now, the Rotorua community can come together with the Salvation Army to ensure they can continue to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Overbye said the strain of Covid was impacting the whole community in some way financially.

"The cost of living has increased. There are a lot of differing contributing factors from rent challenges, increase in food costs, debt and, to be honest, fear.

"When people are in crisis their spending habits change and things like comfort buying to feel better about life is a reality we don't like to admit to, but it happens."

She said Christmas was the Salvation Army's busiest time of the year.

"So many people are living week-by-week, with no extra funds available for special occasions, like celebrating together with gifts and meals as we do at Christmas time.

"One way we can help families who are struggling is to give a little extra food support to make the Christmas and school holiday season a bit easier on families.

"We all need to experience a little joy, and to stop and appreciate the gift of Christmas, of family and to be able to celebrate and appreciate what we have.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye with a number of non-perishable food items during last year's appeal. Photo / NZME

Foods including canned goods, raw ingredients such as flour, sugar, or daily items such as tea, coffee, pasta and soup were always welcome, along with anything else people were willing to give.

"At Christmas time we also encourage some special Christmas food items to go in our parcels to help make Christmas special for families, to uplift them and help them to create a memorable occasion."

The food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need. Any money donated will be used to buy more food.

Any gifts donated will be given to families for their children.

It was asked that gifts be brought in unwrapped, so parents could be provided with wrapped paper to get the special feeling of wrapping them up themselves.

Overbye said they were grateful for the support of the Christmas Appeal.

"Being part of a community is an important aspect of our lives, and the Christmas appeal is a way the Rotorua community can rally together to help others within it and share a little aroha and kindness."

Last year's appeal saw the total value of donations come in at $64,984.90. The donations helped more than 300 families at Christmas and ensured the Salvation Army could help more families year-round.

After its roaring success last year, another Fill the Bus event will take place on Tuesday December 7. The bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned goods. The schedule is still to be confirmed.

In last year's Fill the Bus event, the Rotorua community got behind the cause and donated 9376 items worth $18,752.

Westbrook School pupils last year with donations during the appeal's Fill the Bus. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said the appeal was crucial in supporting families struggling to put food on the table.

''It's been another tough year, and we know some people are struggling. It breaks my heart to think there are children missing meals because their parents or caregivers can't afford food,'' he said.

''Each year we do this appeal, the people of Rotorua give so generously and we really appreciate that.

"Now it's time to help again - either with a can or two of food, or a little bit of money. And businesses can also really make a difference here too.''

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said there were many reasons why people found themselves under stress and in need of assistance, and the number of people in need had been exacerbated by the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on our economy and our lives in general.

"The struggles are always heightened at this time of year and we can make a difference by joining together to help those in need in our community.

"Many parties are working together in collaboration and partnership to respond to challenges like housing, community safety and securing a positive economic future for our rohe."

Chadwick said one way the community in general could contribute to helping those in need was to support the appeal.

"I encourage everyone who can to contribute in any way they can. Every little bit counts towards the collective effort that can make a very significant difference.

"Everyone deserves a happy Christmas and the appeal is one small way we can contribute towards that."