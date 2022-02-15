Warnings have been placed by three Rotorua streams following wastewater overflow incidents last weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua residents are still advised to stay out of three wastewater overflow-impacted streams as the council awaits the latest sampling results.

Preliminary tests show elevated levels of bacteria at one of the sites.

Rotorua Lakes Council warned people on social media last weekend wastewater may have entered the Otamatea Stream via the stormwater network on Petrie St and possibly entered the Utuhina Stream below Martin St.

The council asked people to avoid using an additional stream, as a separate incident involving wastewater overflow was detected at Linton Park, near Deborah Pl.

"The majority of the overflow was contained to land," the post said.

However, it was likely some wastewater entered the Mangakakahi Stream.

The affected area in Linton Park remained taped off, and signs were still in place along the Otamatea, Utuhina and Mangakakai streams.

Council's infrastructure networks performance manager Eric Cawte said testing at the Mangakakahi Stream showed preliminary results of elevated bacteria levels.

"The rain and wind over the weekend can impact the reliability of test results, so secondary sampling was carried out yesterday and we are waiting on these results to inform our next actions."

The standard length of impact for a sewage overflow was around 48 hours, however, he said regular testing would be carried out in coming days "to ensure the affected area is safe for public use, before any health warnings are lifted".

The cause of the overflows during the weekend was still being investigated.

Results from Sunday's testing of Mangakakahi, Utuhina and Otamatea streams were not yet available.

Follow up water samples were taken on Monday in the three streams, and results were also not available yet.

Cawte said the council followed advice from Toi Te Ora Public Health and Bay of Plenty Regional Council about the appropriate response, including if there should be any swim/recreation bans.