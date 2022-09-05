Harcourts Taupō Good Sort award went to Greening Taupō. Mayor David Trewavas (left), Greening Taupō's Robyn Ellis, Kids Greening Taupo's Heidi Pritchard, and Harcourts Taupō's Mary-Louise Johns.



A community group dedicated to planting native plants and restoring bird life has been recognised by Harcourts Taupō as being good sorts.

The monthly award went to Greening Taupō, who for the past nine years have been on a mission to build healthy neighbourhoods by promoting green areas within urban neighbourhoods.

Kids Greening Taupō and Predator Free Taupō co-ordinator Robyn Ellis and Kids Greening Taupō assistant education co-ordinator Heidi Pritchard were there to accept the award.

Lake Taupō Christian School students Ezra Notoa (left) and Jeshnil Lal team up with Roger Coles (right) to plant trees at Greening Taupō's arbor day event at Crown Park. Photo / Rachel Canning

The planting days are organised by student leaders, and Robyn says there are now up to 100 student leaders who attend each planting event.

The number of trees and shrubs planted each year has risen to around 25,000 to 27,000, and she says they always hope to have enough so each person gets to plant at least one.

"Our planting community have realised they need to be on time to a planting event, so they don't miss out," Robyn says.

Harcourts Taupō co-owner Mary-Louise Johns says the work done by Greening Taupō provides a real connection to the community.

"My granddaughter planted a tree at Matariki, and it has her name on it. She is looking forward to watching it grow."

Heidi says Matariki was a very special time for tree planting, with many school children planting a tree and alongside their tree they would plant their dreams and wishes for the year ahead.

Mayor David Trewavas says the most exciting thing for him is watching the plants grow. He remembers planting trees at McDonald's Taupō and they are now really big.

In the past nine years, Greening Taupō and Kids Greening Taupō have planted over 80 different areas in the Taupō District. Robyn says some of these plantings have joined up, such as at Whakaipo Bay, and so they look like a continuous planted area.

Robyn says the game plan is to pre-plant with small bushes, to provide some protection for the taller trees, that won't become established if planted in the open.

Mulching at a Wicked Weeder session, a tuakana (bigger) student from Waipahihi School helping teina (little) student from Hinemoa Kindergarten. Photo / Sian Moffitt

"The exciting time is just ahead, now that the 'nursery' plants are well established, we can go back nine years later and plant some of the stunning podocarps, such as miro and matai," Robyn says.

Mary-Louise says in her neighbourhood people are starting to realise that Greening Taupō has created environmental connections from place to place.

"We have people saying to us they are seeing tomtits, fantails, and warblers in urban gullies near their home. This is such a new thing," Robyn says.

Get Involved

Greening Taupō Events

Today (Thursday, September 8): Ngā Kōrero - short talks to inspire, 5.30pm to 8.30pm at the Great Lake Centre

Saturday: Whānau Nature Day - build a trap box and try your hand at nature art, 10am to 1pm at Tūrangi town Centre

Sunday: Planting Day - help plant 1500 native trees and stay for a BBQ, 10am to 12 noon at Hipapatua (Reid's Farm).

Join: the Wicked Weeders, a volunteer weeding group who meets every Tuesday.

Info: robyn@greeningtaupo.org.nz