Harcourts Dancing for Hospice now here - tough job for four judges

Olympian Barbara Kendall is one of the judges for this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / NZME

An extravaganza of glitz, fancy feet and ballroom is just around the corner, and the four judges are bound to be impressed with the routines.

There are 10 couples competing in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice tomorrow evening.

It is Rotorua Community Hospice's biggest annual fundraiser and sees amateur dancers paired and taught a dance to perform at a one-night showcase.

It will be a tough job for the judges on the night.

Barbara Kendall has had an amazing sporting career - winning Olympic gold, silver and bronze, 11 world championship medals, 25 national titles, New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year four times, and been inducted into the World Sailing Hall of Fame.

She has served on multiple International Olympic committees.

Jonny Williams is a professional dancer and has been teaching for the past 10 years.

Not only has Jonny competed internationally with wife Kristie, he was also Barbara Kendall's dance partner in Dancing with the Stars 2009, coming second.

Kristie Williams has been a professional dance teacher for the past 17 years, training many New Zealand and Australian champions.

As the youngest ever professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars NZ, Kristie's experience is second to none and Hospice is delighted to welcome her back as a judge again this year.



Philly Angus is a marketing contractor, MC and marriage celebrant, and was also a dancer in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2019.

Philly Angus and Aaron Willoughby in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2019. Photo / NZME

She is passionate about mountain biking, enjoying time in the forest with family and organising riding events.

She feels privileged to have been invited back to be one of the judges and a part of the show for 2021.

"I've been a previous dancer and know exactly what the dancers are going through.

"They've put in so much time and effort, it'll be great to see the end results."

She said it was an awesome occasion for the whole community to get together and support a great cause.

Angus said she was looking forward to meeting her fellow judges.

"I don't have any official dance experience, just being part of the event in 2019, so I'm looking for couples who are having fun and enjoying the moment.

"From past experience, it goes so quickly and is a bit of a whirlwind, so I'm hoping they enjoy their time in the limelight."

She wished all the dancers good luck.

The fundraising and marketing co-ordinator for Rotorua Community Hospice, Denise Byrne, said after many months of planning, they were really excited to be so close to the event.

"Our dancers have worked hard, putting their heart and soul into their performances, and we can't wait to see them on Saturday night."

She said today was a busy day for them as they prepared for the event.

"We will be at the Events Centre working with the wonderful team there, getting everything set up and ready.

Kristie and Jonny Williams at a Dancing With The Stars Judges' Party. Photo / NZME

"The amazing teams from Bay Audio Visual and Event Impressions will also be there putting the finishing touches to the show and making sure the room looks spectacular.

"Our dancers will have their first opportunity to step out onto the stage for dress rehearsals."

Byrne said working on this event had highlighted how lucky they were to live and work in such a remarkable community.

"We have the support of an incredible group of sponsors, suppliers and individuals, and we are hugely appreciative of all their help. This really is a true community event."

She said there were still a couple of general admission tickets available at www.ticketmaster.co.nz.