Graffiato Street Art Festival returns to Taupō this Labour weekend

The Graffiato Street Art Festival returns to Taupō this weekend. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Some of New Zealand's most talented street artists, each with their own unique style, will be in action in Taupō's town centre this weekend.

The event, which is in its 11th year, will have fewer artists attending than in previous years due to alert level restrictions. However, Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod says the art produced at the weekend will be as breathtaking as ever.

"We're calling it Graffiato Taupō Street Art Festival - The Mini, because some of our artists are stuck in Auckland but we are going to be painting five walls over the weekend," she says.

"What's really impressive about Graffiato is even people who have no interest in muralism or street art, when they happen upon a street artist painting in the CBD, they're usually pretty blown away by the process the artists is going through.

"To watch someone painting live is actually a really cool experience."

A piece of art work completed by Christie Wright during a previous Graffiato Street Art Festival. Photo / File

There are three local artists attending this year. Tane Lawless, a long-time festival favourite, will be working his magic on a wall at Taupō Primary School so children can learn first hand what it means to be a Graffiato artist.

Gemini, who has been a volunteer at the festival for many years, is on board as an artist for the first time and will join another first-timer, Bode Klein, in painting the alleyway behind Mobil.

There are two national artists heading to Taupō this weekend.

Milarky has attended the festival many times throughout his career, McLeod said.

"Last year he became quite famous for painting the helicopter out near Craters Mountain Bike Park. He'll be painting the side of Top Gear Cycles."

Under Erin Forsyth's brush, a pair of feet take shape on the wall behind Shirley's Shoes during a previous Graffiato Street Art Festival. Photo / File

Christchurch artist Dr Suits, well known for his abstract artwork, is attending for the first time. He'll be painting the back of the BNZ building.

This year sees a change in curator with Olivia Laita, of Aotearoa Urban Arts Trust, taking the reins.

"Olivia uses logic creatively and holistically to manage art projects and has been doing so for 10 years," McLeod said.

"She has done an amazing job in the lead up to the festival, but sadly won't be able to join us as she's stuck in Auckland."