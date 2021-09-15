Save the date: Summer Concert Tour returning in March, artists still to be announced

The Taupō Summer Concert is returning to the Taupō Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Photo / Supplied

It's time to dust off the dancing shoes, start tuning up your best singing voice and get your plans under way for one of New Zealand's biggest concert drawcards of the summer, with the team at Greenstone Entertainment bringing back the much sought-after Summer Concert Tour for 2022.

The three-show nationwide tour, traditionally held each January, will be moving to a March time slot for 2022.

It will also see a change to its usual rollout, with Taupō the first show of the tour, on Saturday March, 12, Whitianga the next day on Sunday March 13, and the tour finishing up two weekends later in Queenstown on Saturday March 26.

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert says there has been huge anticipation about next year's shows so the company is excited to be able to announce the 2022 dates.

"With current border restrictions and the uncertainty surrounding events as a whole, we wanted to give concert goers some reassurance of our plans and to give everyone something to plan ahead for and to look forward to in March next year.

Warm conditions and enjoyable music made for a happy crowd at the 2021 Taupō Summer Concert on January 30. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

"We recognise the importance of the Summer Concert Tour to the regions in which it visits, not only from the millions of dollars of economic benefit it generates each year, but also the hundreds of local suppliers that we're able to engage and support. We are in the final stages of securing another fantastic lineup of artists for the concerts and can't wait to share more details on these soon."

Summer Concert Tour 2022 dates

Taupō – Taupō Amphitheatre – Saturday March 12

Whitianga – Whitianga Waterways - Sunday March 13

Queenstown – Gibbston Valley Winery – Saturday March 26