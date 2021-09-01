Raising money to prevent suicide: Taupō Family Centre on 'Doing Life'

Jackie Hill's whānau doing a lockdown photoshoot for the upcoming Do Life fundraiser for Taupō Family Centre. Photo / Jackie Hill

Jackie Hill's whānau doing a lockdown photoshoot for the upcoming Do Life fundraiser for Taupō Family Centre. Photo / Jackie Hill

Mahi te ora, do life. Life is not just about living, it's about doing.

That's the message from Taupō Family Centre for those living with family members at risk of taking their own life.

Suicide prevention is just one of the services offered by the 10-strong Taupō Family Centre who offer a specialist trauma support service from their social workers, counsellors, whānau workers, and youth workers.

A key fundraiser for the suicide prevention service was a now-cancelled charity netball tournament, and service manager Jackie Hill says this has been replaced by a Father's Day gift promotion where people can purchase a beanie with the embroidered message 'Do Life'.

Jackie says having patience is key to getting through lockdown with whānau who are unwell or living with a disability. She says demonstrating to the unwell person that you are listening with intent and empathy will make a real difference to them.

"The power of conversation can de-escalate a situation, particularly when the person feels heard. They need to feel that someone is going to do something about their issue."

If talking isn't working then the next approach to try is distraction with music, having a bath, taking the unwell person for a walk or encouraging them to do some art.

"Nurturing that person is nurturing their wellbeing," said Jackie.

If nurturing isn't working, then Jackie says it's time to put a plan in place, starting by ringing an 0800 helpline, ringing the unwell person's counsellor, or getting one of their friends or another whānau member to speak with the unwell person on the phone.

Taupō Family Centre suicide prevention poster. Image / Taupō Family Centre

"At this point the unwell person's anxiety can escalate or de-escalate. You need to take things slow. Then if someone is threatening [to commit suicide] it's a crisis and you need to ring the police."

Jackie says a routine is helpful in getting through lockdown and suggests daily family meetings where everyone has a say about how they want to run their day.

She says a key part to a routine is to have downtime to look forward to, with the downtime being earned.

"For whānau who are unwell, they may earn their downtime just by doing one task per day. The task might be getting out of bed."

Having a creative project to do is also good for mental health because it gives hope. Jackie says everyone in the household should have their own creative project, and suggests making it something small and achievable.

"You could start with making a dream board, somewhere to pin your hopes and dreams."

Having your own space is also essential, especially where there is a large number of people living in the home.

"When that space is unavailable then go for a walk. Get some vitamin D. Sunshine is a healer."

Do life for whānau. Photo / Jackie Hill

Lone parents are a group of people Jackie says need support. Not to be confused with divorced parents, lone parents have no other adult in their bubble and can feel overwhelmed by a lengthy lockdown.

"They're it. No one else is coming. You're not supposed to take your kids to do the groceries but a lone parent will have no choice but to put their kids in the car and take them to the supermarket.

"As a community we should do our best to support lone parents at this time."

Lockdown won't last forever and Jackie says this time round people have a greater understanding of the psychological effects.

The Details

Who: Taupō Family Centre suicide prevention fundraiser Do Life

What: Order a beanie or make a donation. All proceeds benefit the Taupō district.

When: Order before September 5, and we will post to your home.

Cost: Beanies cost $15 plus postage

Where: Orders taken by phone 376 8222, email admin@tfc.org,nz, or personal message Facebook @WhānauTaupō