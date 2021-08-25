Steady demand for Taupō addiction help service

The team from ARC Counselling Services outside their new Taupo office at 67 Paora Hapi St. The picture was taken before lockdown. Photo / Rachel Canning

Lockdown stress is the last thing those battling an addiction need.

On the flip side, taking away the liberty to go wherever you want also limits an addict's ability to access alcohol and drugs.

Arc Counselling Services general manager Jacalyn Later says they expect the demand for their Taupō addiction recovery counselling service to be slow and steady at the start of lockdown. She says the longer we stay in lockdown, the harder it becomes for those who are struggling.

The Taupō service provides addiction counselling for people concerned about their use of alcohol or drugs, and for those who have a gambling habit. The service also supports those who are experiencing anxiety or stress, or are dealing with anti-violence and anger management.

Clinical team leader Johnny Mihinui said lockdown can also be a chance to put in place a positive routine to take the place of indulging an addiction or habit.

ARC Counselling Services clinical team leader Johnny Mihinui. Photo / Rachel Canning

"For others, lockdown can move people into a world of addiction," said Johnny.

He said people can unwittingly develop an addiction during lockdown, for instance an addiction to food, because the pantry is so accessible.

"Just because you are aware of a move towards addiction, doesn't necessarily mean you are immune to it."

Letting kids spend more time on a digital device may be creating a screen addiction. He says parents know that all day on a screen isn't good for their child's health.

"Do they throw a tantrum when you take their screen away? Is it because you have turned off their reward?"

He says violence can stem from a tantrum.

"A child may show violence, be it mental, verbal or physical, when you take away their device."

Johnny says relationships with others in your lockdown bubble can impact wellbeing, for better or for worse.

"If you are with others you can get really close and this can be positive. If you are alone you may become lonely and look for ways to cover."

ARC Counselling's advice to their clients over lockdown is that maintenance is the key to wellbeing. He says lockdown is a good time to reflect on past conversations that have made a positive difference. He says having a routine is also beneficial to good health.

"It's important to check in on how we feel about ourselves. Make sure you're in a good headspace.

"When it comes to beating up on ourselves, humans are great soldiers, we never give up."

He says you're in for a shaky ride if you're in a negative headspace then have to deal with an additional stressor such as things going wrong with people you see, or things going wrong where you live or work, or things going wrong with the things you use.

"In lockdown, an additional stressor can be when something we take for granted is taken away. If you are already in a bad headspace then suddenly there is a huge issue."

A key thing ARC Counselling teaches clients is new skills to maintain a positive mindset. Johnny says a Wayne Dyer saying can help with perspective.

"If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change."

Arc Counselling Services are continuing to provide counselling services and you can get in touch over the phone or via video conferencing. Group meetings are currently on hold until further notice. ARC Counselling Services are free.

Get in touch with Arc Counselling Services

Call: 0800 227 5272

Email: office@arctpo.co.nz

Phone Jacalyn: 027 664 6222