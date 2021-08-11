Mural for St Patrick's Catholic Church Taupō marks national rededication

Spray paint artist Tane Lawless working on a mural at St Patrick's Catholic Church Taupō in celebration of the rededication of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven. Photo / Rachel Canning

Art is in town, so let's bring art to school.

This was the thinking behind a new mural on St Patrick's Catholic Church in Taupō. The project is the dream child of St Patrick's Catholic School teacher Ling Clarke, who wanted to bring colour into the school playground by turning a large blank wall into a work of art.

The wall overlooks the playground and students at St Patrick's were asked to present their ideas by making their own piece of artwork.

"There were lovely pictures of rainbows and unicorns. But it wasn't really fitting," said Ling.

She had admired local spray paint artist Tane Lawless's work and got her uncle to get in touch with him. Tane's work can be seen on the Tongariro St public toilets, the Taupō Skatepark on Tauhara Rd, a Richie McCaw painting on a Paora Hapi St alleyway, a kārearea native falcon on Oruanui St, and a deer outside Hamils Taupō on Tongariro St.

"I talked to Tane and told him what the students had thought and he really visioned it out."

Street painting is a hobby for Tane, who works as a mechanic and conservationist. He's looking forward to becoming "mum" to two karearea chicks in October for Wingspan Birds of Prey in Rotorua and says he hopes one day the two chicks will be released on Mt Tauhara.

The new giant mural he is creating at the church focuses on the hands of a person praying the rosary, with each bead representing peace. Standing four metres in the air on scaffolding, Ling says it's amazing Tane can keep a perspective of the painting, as he is so close.

The painting began last weekend, with good progress made by Monday. Ling says the students are really excited about the new mural.

"They see artwork in town, then they come to school and see artwork at school as well."

The artwork has been supported by local businesses Great Lake Scaffolds which donated the scaffolding and Generation Homes which donated the spray paint.

Tongariro Catholic parish priest Monsignor Trevor Murray is also supportive of the new mural, saying the project was perfect timing for the Catholic bishops of Aotearoa New Zealand's rededication of Aotearoa to Our Lady Assumed into Heaven.

The bishops have commissioned an artwork by Christchurch artist Damien Walker to be installed at the national shrine to the Virgin Mary, St Mary of the Angels cathedral in central Wellington.

Monsignor Trevor said Catholics all around Aotearoa will celebrate mass on Sunday, August 15, to renew Bishop Pompallier's 1838 dedication of Aotearoa to Our Lady Assumed into Heaven at Totara Point, Northland, on January 13, 1838.

He says the new mural will be a contemporary way of portraying the ancient teachings of the church. Monsignor Trevor hopes the mural will help make the Christian faith present and real for today's students.